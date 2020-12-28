Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Achieves $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000634 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

