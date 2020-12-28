ZCore (ZCR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,899.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $33.94. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $521,441.05 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,400,358 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

