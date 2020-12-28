Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $512,753.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00254618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00033163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,102,550 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

