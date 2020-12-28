Zen Protocol Price Up 111% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 111% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $599,189.89 and $223.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00330634 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00225738 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

