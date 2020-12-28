Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $572.99 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $939.25 million and $572.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,081,091,482 coins and its circulating supply is 10,789,624,329 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

