Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Argus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Argus from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 932.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.