-$0.08 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

