$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 2,399,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,123,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 625,406 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

