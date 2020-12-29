-$0.12 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 8,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

