$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 230,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 695,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,702. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $898.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.