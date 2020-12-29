-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.15.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,856 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 203,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,680. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

