$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.34. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

