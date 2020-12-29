-$0.43 EPS Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDVL shares. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDVL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.20.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,463 shares of company stock worth $1,321,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

