$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $7,845,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $1,483,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,724. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

