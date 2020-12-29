$1.04 EPS Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,980,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

