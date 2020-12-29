$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Coty by 18,099.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569,583 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 213,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 7,215,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,055,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

