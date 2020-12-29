$1.41 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.37. The stock had a trading volume of 102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.10 and its 200 day moving average is $374.08. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $466.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after acquiring an additional 670,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

