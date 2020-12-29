$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $199.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

