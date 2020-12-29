$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,321.61.

CMG stock opened at $1,401.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,323.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,228.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 167.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.