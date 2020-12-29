$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. 7,213,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,737,534. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.