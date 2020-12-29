$106.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $106.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $106.49 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $379.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 23,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,412. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

