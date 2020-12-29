$131.50 Million in Sales Expected for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report $131.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.20 million. BeiGene reported sales of $56.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year sales of $343.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $782.72 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $835.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 323,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,900 shares of company stock worth $29,194,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.