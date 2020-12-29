$139.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post $139.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $142.70 million. Oil States International reported sales of $238.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $640.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.40 million to $643.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $629.25 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $642.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OIS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 879,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.