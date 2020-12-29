$139.75 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $139.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.30 million and the highest is $142.10 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $229.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $524.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $526.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $637.41 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.27. 22,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

