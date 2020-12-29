$145.87 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce sales of $145.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.67 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $140.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $598.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.10 million to $599.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $635.91 million, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $646.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of ALRM traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,737. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $945,885.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,937.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,824,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

