1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) Trading Up 6.3%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 309,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 233,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53.

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

