19,121 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

