$2.30 Million in Sales Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) will report $2.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Myomo reported sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $6.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 million to $6.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.53 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MYO. Roth Capital upgraded Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

