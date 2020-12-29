21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $24.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of VNET opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,182,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

