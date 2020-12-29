$270.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will report sales of $270.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.05 million and the highest is $280.30 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $338.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardtronics by 115.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

