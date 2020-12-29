$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $15.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 343.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 296,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

