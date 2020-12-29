360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX) (ASX:TOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX) (ASX:TOT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.88.

In related news, insider Andrew Moffat acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($62,500.00).

About 360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX)

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

