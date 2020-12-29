$367.53 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $367.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.75 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $375.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of ESS opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

