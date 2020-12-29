$44.18 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report sales of $44.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.77 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $170.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $170.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $188.40 million, with estimates ranging from $186.24 million to $190.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,440. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.