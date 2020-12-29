46,916 Shares in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.70. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

