$479.21 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post sales of $479.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.03 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

MUR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 146,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

