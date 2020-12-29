$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report $6.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.16 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

RAD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 95,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

