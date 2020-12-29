$604.70 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $604.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $634.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $698.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $273.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.52 and its 200 day moving average is $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

