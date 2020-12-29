$67.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post sales of $67.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.80 million. Cactus posted sales of $140.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $348.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $349.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $331.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $361.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after buying an additional 150,823 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 487,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 162,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

