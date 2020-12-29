$786.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to report $786.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $789.90 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $655.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,014,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,238 shares of company stock valued at $29,261,613.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 112.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $361,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,431 shares during the last quarter.

GO stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

