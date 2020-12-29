8,417 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BANR opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $57.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

