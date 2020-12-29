A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti upped their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.09 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $773.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,889 shares of company stock valued at $133,575. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in A10 Networks by 756.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

