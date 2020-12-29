AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 214,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. AAON has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AAON by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in AAON by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

