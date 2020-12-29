Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.90. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 469,159 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 261,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 67,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

