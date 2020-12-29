Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $320.47

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $320.47 and last traded at $319.31, with a volume of 547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.20. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 672.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

