Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Declares $0.87 Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8709 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAZF shares. CIBC lowered shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.