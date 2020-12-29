Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $427.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

