ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce sales of $39.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $40.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $150.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.76 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $223.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,518 shares of company stock worth $11,916,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $2,528,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. 177,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $113.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.