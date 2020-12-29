Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

AYI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. 242,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

