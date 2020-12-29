ADAMANT Messenger Achieves Market Cap of $968,899.82 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $968,899.82 and approximately $953.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,878,376 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,366 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

